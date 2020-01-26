|
George W. McMenamin Jr. passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. He was 62.
George was born May 30, 1957, the oldest son of the late George and Eleanor McMenamin.
He was the brother of Michael, Timothy and his late sister, Shawna. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Kimerly, and his nephew, Timothy McMenamin.
George was a longtime resident of Bensalem and Churchville, Pa. He graduated from Bensalem High School in 1975. He was an extrordinary guitar player, and loved playing softball, tennis and many other sports. George also loved riding Harleys, hanging out with his many friends and his cats.
There will be a memorial service in his honor beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1. at V.F.V. Post 9220, 1236 Lavender Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020. Please bring pictures of George you may have along with great time stories to share.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the or a local youth sports organization of your choice in his honor.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 26, 2020