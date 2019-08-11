Home

Galzerano Funeral Home - Levittown
3500 Bristol-Oxford Valley Road
Levittown, PA 19057
(215) 945-8484
George Rehfuss
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Galzerano Funeral Home - Levittown
3500 Bristol-Oxford Valley Road
Levittown, PA 19057
George W. Rehfuss III


1944 - 2019
George W. Rehfuss III Obituary
George W. Rehfuss III of Langhorne, Pa., passed away peacefully Aug. 9, 2019, at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia surrounded by his loving family. He was 74.

Born and raised in Philadelphia, he served in the U.S. Navy on an aircraft carrier during the Vietnam War. Following his service, he worked as a commercial printer at Dupont for 22 years then ventured off and started his own business, which was known as RGP Impressions.

George lived an active lifestyle, from doing handyman things around his house to gardening, but most of all he was a great husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Isabelle Rehfuss.

George will be greatly missed by his loving wife, Wendy of 50 years; his daughters, Cynthia Mitchell and her husband David, and Marianne Rehfuss and her husband John Diaz; as well as his six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, with one more on the way. He will also be greatly missed by his siblings, Rodger Rehfuss (Brenda) and Elizabeth Roslewski (Arthur), and his many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to call from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, at the Galzerano Funeral Home, 3500 Bristol-Oxford Valley Rd., Levittown, PA 19057. Interment will be private for the immediate family only, on Tuesday, Aug. 13, in Washington Crossing National Cemetery.

Galzerano Funeral Home,

Bristol~Levittown

www.galzeranofuneralhome.com


Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 11, 2019
