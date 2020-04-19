Home

More Obituaries for George Winterstein
George W. Winterstein

George W. Winterstein Obituary
George W. Winterstein of Spring City, Pa., passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020. He was 93.

He was born in Bristol, son of the late George and Catherine (MacMullen) Winterstein.

George proudly served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He previously worked as a forklift operator for Mead Packaging.

George loved cars, especially Ford models. He also loved model trains. George will be deeply missed.

He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Daniel Dugan. He is survived by his sister, Kathryn Dugan; nephews, Daniel Dugan (Donna) and David Dugan (Jeanne); and niece, Kim Mullin (Jim).

George will be laid to rest privately in Sunset Memorial Park, Feasterville.

Molden Funeral Chapel,

Bristol
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 19, 2020
