George Wilber Robinson, a resident of Lower Makefield for 57 years, passed away Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital. He was 83.
Born and raised in Yardville, N.J. by his parents, G. Wilber and Isabel Robinson, he graduated from Rider University with a Journalism degree, realizing his teenage dream of becoming a newspaperman with his start at the Courier Times, followed by the American Banker NYC - a worldwide paper, as well as 20 years with the Trenton Times as a Reporter, Feature Writer and Copy Editor. He retired from serving Trenton, N.J. DMV as state photographer under director Skip Lee, Governor Florio and Governor Christie Whitman.
In retirement he became known for his column "Easy Does It," while at the Yardley News, as well as writing, "Meet Your Neighbor" pieces.
George is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sandra McQuillen, children, Laura Cremeans (Bob) and Timothy (Debbie), grandchildren, Gary and Amanda Cremeans, and great grandson, Caleb Cremeans.
A private graveside service was held in North Crosswicks Cemetery, outside Yardville, N.J.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 22, 2019