|
|
Georgie E. Ashton died Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Sentara Leigh Virginia Beach General Hospital. She was 65.
Georgie was born in Abington, Pa. and lived in Bensalem before moving to the eastern shore of Virginia in the town of Painter. She was a member of Bensalem High School, Class of 1972. Her secretarial and clerical skills lead to a variety of different employment stops along the road of life.
Georgie was an animal lover, especially horses. She was a naturalist and her spiritual side enjoyed living the quiet, rural life in Virginia with her dog and cats. She also was a beekeeper until her health declined.
Georgie was preceded in death by her parents, Louis V. Ashton Sr. and Georgie Walton Ashton.
She is survived by her siblings, Louis V. Ashton Jr (Betty) of Apopka, Fla., Charmaine Sunderland (Ken) of Bordentown, N.J., and Alfred W. Ashton (Wilma) of Mardela Springs, Md. Additionally, she leaves behind her nieces and nephews along with many cousins.
A special shout out to her dear cousin, Eileen Courtney, who has been unwavering in her help and support, and to her lifelong friend, Donna Zack Miller, for always being there for Georgie.
Due to the current COVID-19 Pandemic, her ashes will be interred at the Vandegrift Family Cemetery in Bensalem at a future date when it's safe to gather.
Donations in Georgie's honor may be made to the Eastern Shore SPCA at www.shorespca.com.
To sign the guest book online, visit the funeral home's web site below.
Thornton Funeral Home,
Parksley, Va.
www.thorntonfuneralhome.net
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 8, 2020