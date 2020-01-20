Home

Gerald C. Sauter Jr. Obituary
Gerald C. Sauter Jr. of Bensalem passed away suddenly Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. He was 43.

Born in Bristol, and a lifelong resident of Bensalem. Gerry was employed as a mechanic with Waste Management for the last 20 years. He was a Bensalem High School Graduate, Class of 1994. He was a volunteer fireman with the Cornwells Fire Co. #1. He enjoyed spending time with his family, and especially fishing with his Dad.

He will be sadly missed by his parents, Gerald C. Sauter Sr. and Barbara (Pasqualone) Sauter; beloved companion of Tricia Balash; and devoted father of Anthony Balash, Gerald C. Sauter III, Alexis Sauter, Marisa Sauter, and Skylar Sauter. He also is survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, at the Tomlinson Funeral Home, 2207 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, PA 19020. Interment will be held privately.

Tomlinson Funeral Home,

Bensalem

www.tomlinsonfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 20, 2020
