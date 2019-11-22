Home

McGhee Funeral Home
690 Belmont Ave
Southampton, PA 18966
(215) 355-0902
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
McGhee Funeral Home
690 Belmont Ave
Southampton, PA 18966
Service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
11:30 AM
McGhee Funeral Home
690 Belmont Ave
Southampton, PA 18966
Gerald E. Frey Obituary
Gerald E. Frey passed away Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was 85.

Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Joan (Peak); his children, Rick (Andrea), Deborah Moffett and Steven (Barbara); grandchildren, Jonathan, Amanda Isele (Curtis), Ryan, Matthew (Holly) and Rebekah; great grandchildren, Julia, Natalie, Savannah, C.J., and Declan; and his brother, Landis Frey Jr. (Toni).

Jerry was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Bower, his sister, Fern Dildine, and his brothers-in-law, Robert H. Peak and Howard T. Peak.

He was born in Oley, Pa. to Edna (Bower) and Landis Frey. He had lived in the Southampton area for over 70 years.

Jerry worked for Gill Bros. in Churchville for 43 years. After retirement, Jerry joined his son, Rick, in his painting business. Jerry became involved with the Southampton Sports Clubs in the 1960s and served as an umpire and coach for baseball and softball. He also was an avid sports fan of the Philadelphia teams.

Those who knew Jerry will remember him for his generous spirit, selfless nature, and fondness for his family and friends. He was affectionately known as "Poppy" by many. Jerry enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren in all of their endeavors.

The Frey family will receive relatives and friends from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at the James J. McGhee Funeral Home, 690 Belmont Ave., Southampton, Pa., where services will begin at 11:30 a.m. with Pastor Matthew Frey officiating. Interment with be held privately at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, Jerry's family has requested donations in his name be made to a .

Condolences may be sent to the Frey family by visiting the funeral home's web site below.

James J. McGhee Funeral Home,

Southampton

www.mcgheefuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 22, 2019
