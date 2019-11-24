|
Gerald J. Repko of Levittown, Pa. passed away suddenly on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Jefferson Health, Bucks Campus, with his loving wife by his side. He was 76.
Born and raised in Trenton, N.J., he had been a resident of Levittown for 47 years. Jerry was a retired employee of Bucks County Intermediate Unit #22.
He enjoyed spending time on the East Coast beaches, especially Myrtle Beach and Island Beach State Park, but most of all he enjoyed making memories with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Julia Repko, his sister Rosalie Repko, and his brother, Paul Repko.
Jerry will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 53 years, Susanne, his children, Erika Dinoto and her husband, Michael, Matthew Repko and his wife, Nancy, Hilary Kase and her husband, Erik, and his grandchildren, Christopher, Owen, Jonathan, and Carson. He will also be greatly missed by his brothers, Andrew Repko and his wife, Mary Ann, Martin Repko and his wife, Donna, and his sister-in-law, Roxanne.
Relatives and friends are invited to call from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at St. Ann Church, 357 Dorrance St., Bristol, PA 19007, where his Funeral Mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to a .
