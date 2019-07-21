|
Gerald M. "Jerry" Conway of Langhorne passed away peacefully Thursday, July 18, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was 73.
Jerry was the beloved husband of 49 years to Diane (Farry); loving father of Denise Bowman (Jason), Colleen MacClay (Joseph), and Kimberlee Gautier (Robinson); cherished Pop of J.J., Ryan, Garrett, Zack, Callie, Isabella, and Sophia; and caring brother of Jack Conway and Bernadette McCormick.
Jerry was born in Philadelphia to John and Mary Conway, the third of six children. He was a reservist in the U.S. Marine Corps after which he obtained his Bachelor's degree in Accounting from LaSalle University. He met his future wife Diane when both were employed by Crown, Cork & Seal.
In 1975, Diane and Jerry moved to Langhorne where they raised their three daughters and supported various community organizations. For the past many years, Jerry worked as a salesman for Duff Company in Norristown. In his spare time, Jerry enjoyed boating, fishing, crossword puzzles, and spending time with his seven grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to share in Jerry's Life Celebration from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 26, at Dunn/Givnish Life Celebration Home, 378 South Bellevue Avenue, Langhorne, PA 19047, and again beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 225 Bellevue Ave., Penndel, PA 19047, followed by his funeral mass at 12 Noon.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jerry's name to Lungevity- Breath Deep Bucks County (Team Pops Peeps) at https://lungevity.donordrive.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.team&teamID=8537.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on July 21, 2019