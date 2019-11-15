|
Geraldine C. "Gerry" Hendler of Churchville died peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at Holy Redeemer Hospice in Meadowbrook, Pa. She was 86.
She was the beloved wife for 63 years to John W. Hendler.
Born in Philadelphia, Gerry was the daughter of the late Clarence and Mildred P. (Hirth) Hathaway, and the sister of the late Viola M. Morse (Nelson/Fred) and Pearl C. Beaumont (Ronald).
Gerry graduated summa cum laude from Temple University with a Bachelor's degree in Education. She worked as a social worker for the Germantown YWCA before taking the time to raise her family. She returned to the work force as an administrative assistant in outpatient billing at Fox Chase Cancer Center, retiring in 1994.
She was passionate about gardening, loved reading, and valued creativity and education. She was devoted to her family, leaving a legacy of love, strength in family, and laughter. She will be greatly missed, but her life as a wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother will be lovingly remembered.
In addition to her husband, John, Gerry is survived by her children, John W. Hendler Jr. and his wife, Karen, Kathy G. Benson, and Robert S. Hendler and his wife, Leticia. She is also survived by her four grandchildren, Elisabeth Benson-Cooper, James Benson and his wife, Sharon, Dustin and Gabriel Hendler, and her great grandchildren, Cody, Zoe, and Marley.
Gerry's family will receive friends from 3 p.m. until her memorial service at 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at the Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, 800 Newtown- Richboro Rd. (at Holland Rd.), Richboro, PA 18954. Interment will be private at Neshaminy-Warwick Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to either the Parkinson Research Foundation, 5969 Cattleridge Blvd., Suite 100, Sarasota, FL 34232 (parkinsonhope.org), or the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215 (diabetes.org).
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 15, 2019