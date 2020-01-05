Home

James O. Bradley Funeral Home, Inc. - Penndel
260 Bellevue Avenue
Penndel, PA 19047
215-757-3379
Geraldine D. Bender Obituary
Geraldine "Jerrie" (Loessy) Bender passed away Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at the home of her daughters. She was 82.

Jerrie lived most of her life in the Langhorne area and raised her family in Parkland, with her late husband, John.

She was a 1955 Neshaminy graduate and was a bookkeeper for several local businesses. Jerrie was a bank teller with the former Central Penn Bank. She was devoted to her family, and was known for her cooking and sewing skills.

Jerrie was preceded in death by her parents, William and Dorothy Loessy; her husband, John; and her brother, William Loessy.

She is survived by her children, Karen Finch-Omari, Kim Insull (Scott Caldwell), Kate Porter, and Kevin Bender (Lisa); and her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

At Jerrie's request, services and interment will be held privately.

Memorial contributions in Jerrie's name may be made to Chandler Hall Hospice, 99 Barclay St., Newtown, PA 18940.

James O. Bradley Funeral Home,

Penndel

jamesobradley.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 5, 2020
