Geraldine "Geri" Dean passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Einstein Medical Center, Philadelphia. She was 61.
Born in Bristol, daughter of the late Francis and Sara (Doyle) Hibbs, she resided most of her life in Levittown. Geri cherished the time spent with her family especially her grandchildren and great-grandson.
She is survived by her three sons, Thomas Dean, Adam Dean (Anita) and Jarrod Dean; six grandchildren, Dylan, Kayla, Brianna, Jackson, James and Juliet; one great- grandson, Elijah; and longtime companion, Edward Siesser. She is also survived by her five sisters, Linda Rizer (Don), Susan Smith (David), Amy Curtis (Chuck), Sara Steigerwalt (Ken) and Martha Roberts (Leroy), along with many nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her brother, Francis Hibbs.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Geri's family from 9 a.m. until memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 4, at the Wade Funeral Home, 1002 Radcliffe Street, Bristol Borough. Interment will be in Resurrection Cemetery. Wade Funeral Home,
Bristol Borough
www.wadefh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 1, 2019