Geraldine M. (Hackett) McCartney of Holland, Pa. passed away Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in the presence of her loving and caring family. She was 78.Geraldine was the beloved wife of 56 years to Richard G. McCartney.Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Isabelle Street Hackett, and the loving mother of the late Kimberly McCartney Gallagher.Geraldine was a former resident of Philadelphia before moving to Holland in 1976. She had worked as an administrative assistant throughout the years for various firms including McDonnell Douglas in Warminster and with Air Gas in Wayne, Pa.Geraldine was a Communicant of St. Bede the Venerable Church in Holland and in her leisure time enjoyed exercising, traveling to the beach, quality times with her friends, family and especially grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by all who came to know her.In addition to her beloved husband, Richard, Geraldine is survived by her dearest children, Karen A. Goldschmidt and her husband, Robert, of Collingswood, N.J. and Richard G. McCartney and his wife, Lauri, of North Wales. She is also survived by her sister, Katherine Whalen of Warrington, two brothers, James Hackett and William Hackett, both of New Jersey, nine cherished grandchildren and one great grandson.Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family from 10 a.m. until her Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at St. Bede the Venerable Church, 1071 Holland Rd., Holland, PA 18966. Geraldine's interment will be held at a future date and time.In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to the National Shrine of St. John Neumann, 1019 N. 5th St., Philadelphia, PA 19123.