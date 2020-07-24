Geraldine M. (Ferro) Metzger passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020. She was 88.
Born in Philadelphia, Gerry attended St. Bernard School, where she met her husband Harrison, and right after graduating St. Hubert High School she married him. She loved children. After raising six children of her own, her days of caring for children were not over and she went back to work at a Pediatric doctor's office.
After finally retiring, she and her husband relocated to the Poconos. She was a Eucharistic Minister at St. Bernadette Catholic Church and taught Sunday school classes. Gerry loved baking, reading, dancing, singing, camping, and most especially spending time with her grandchildren, making each and every one of them feel extra special.
She was a kind, gentle and peaceful soul and was adored by her family.
She was the wife of the late Harrison, and the beloved mother of Harrison (Bernice), Kathleen (Bob) Scheiblein, Stephen (Regina), Christopher (Lisa), the late Thomas and the late George. She is survived by 16 devoted grandchildren, 26 loving great-grandchildren and three cherished great great-grandchildren, and was the dear sister-in- law of Michael (Carol) and Margaret Mary (the late Joseph) Santora.
Services will be held privately.
Donations in Gerry's name may be made to The Special Olympics
at www.specialolympics.org
.
TJ Fluehr Home & Cremation Service, Philadelphiawww.tjfluehr.com