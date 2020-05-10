|
Geraldine M. Weisser, a longtime resident of Bucks County, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 4, 2020. She was 80.
Geraldine was the loving wife of the late William W. Weisser Sr., with whom she shared 59 years of marriage.
Born in Bristol, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Roger and Alice Heritage Price, and was preceded in death by her brother, Roger Price, her twin sister, Janice Ogden, and her son, Scott D. Weisser.
Geraldine graduated from Neshaminy High School in 1957. She worked in Philadelphia for Lit Brothers as a Typist. She was the co-owner and operator of Weisser Homes, Inc. and developed several communities with her husband William. Geraldine's work ethic was exemplary earning numerous awards and the respect of her many friends and colleagues.
She had a compassion for numerous charities and was always lending a helping hand. Geraldine was a lifelong member of the Langhorne United Methodist Church and a dedicated member of several lodges: Eastern Star, Amaranth and Daughters of the Nile.
Geraldine embraced life and was not afraid of hard work. She always had a smile and was great for conversation. She loved to entertain and be surrounded by family and friends. Geraldine was always up for an adventure with traveling and relaxing at the beach. She adored cruising on the boat and going at her own speed. Geraldine had an eye for fashion and was always dressed to perfection or the fun occasion.
She loved her family deeply; her husband, children, and grandchildren were her world. Geraldine had an amazing sense of humor and wasn't afraid to laugh at herself.
Geraldine leaves behind a sister, Gwendolin Miller; her children, William Weisser Jr. and his wife, Frances, and Kathleen Friend and her husband, David; her grandchildren, Miranda Vaders (Matthew), Daniel Weisser, Jacob Weisser, Jessica Weisser, Byron Friend and Mallory Friend; and her daughter-in-law, Laura Weisser.
Due to the current Covid-19 crisis, the family will hold a private ceremony. A memorial service to celebrate Geraldine's life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Geraldine Weisser can be made to the following organizations: Langhorne United Methodist Church, 301 E. Maple Ave., Langhorne, PA 19047, the Amaranth Diabetes Fund (Grand Court of PA, Attn: Kimberly Webster, P.O. Box 423, West Middlesex, PA 16159), or to the , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 10, 2020