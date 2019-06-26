|
Gerard F. Chambers of Bristol, Pa. passed away suddenly on Monday, June 24, 2019 at Lower Bucks Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was 70.
Born and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y., he had been a resident of the Bristol area since 1964. He was a retired employee of the National Elevators Union.
He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing, he loved doing anything mechanical, but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Lois Chambers, and his brother, Robert Chambers.
Gerard will be greatly missed by his loving wife for 53 years, Nancy (Linzalone); his children, Gerard P. Chambers and Denise Orasand and her husband, Matthew; his grandchildren, Crystal, Gerard, Colton, and Justin; and his great grandchildren, Bobby, Mason, Alexis, Brielle and Ryan. He will also be greatly missed by his brothers, John Chambers, Douglas Chambers and his wife, Kim, and Jay Cooper, his sister, Lynn Chambers, and many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to call from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 29, at St. Mark Church, 1025 Radcliffe St., Bristol, PA 19007, where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Bristol Cemetery.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 26, 2019