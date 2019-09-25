Home

Tomlinson Funeral Home P.C.
2207 Bristol Pike
Bensalem, PA 19020
215-639-0422
Gertrude "Bonnie" Barats

Gertrude "Bonnie" Barats Obituary
Gertrude "Bonnie" (Gray) Barats of Newportville, Pa. passed away Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at St. Mary Medical Center in Langhorne. She was 73.

She was born in Philadelphia and was a resident of Newportville for over 50 years. Bonnie was employed as a waitress for many years and was a member of the Croydon NASCAR Club and a member of the Gloria Girls.

The beloved wife of the late Delbert Barats, she will be sadly missed by her children, Todd Barats (Donna), Douglass Rule, Mary Stubbs (Edward) and Elisabeth Barats (Marc). She is also survived by seven grandchildren and one great grandchild on the way.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday evening, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday morning, at the Tomlinson Funeral Home, 2207 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, PA 19020. Her service will follow at 10 a.m. Friday, at the funeral home. Interment will be in Our Lady of Grace Cemetery, Langhorne, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Bonnie's name may be made to SHARE Cancer Support for Ovarian Cancer, Attn: Development Dept., 165 West 46th St., Suite 712, New York, NY 10036,

donatenow.networkforgood.org/sharecancersupport

Tomlinson Funeral Home,

Bensalem

www.tomlinsonfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 25, 2019
