Gertrude M. "Gert" Loftus, a longtime resident of Levittown, died peacefully at her residence at Waverly Heights, Gladwyne, Pa., on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. She was 89.
She is survived by her four children, Mary Loftus of Ardmore, Pa., Bernadette Loftus of Chadds Ford, Pa., Peter Loftus of Greenwood, Ind., and Ellen Corson of Garnet Valley, Pa.; nine grandchildren, Erin, Moira, and Alex Dolan, Tim and Conor McKenzie, Pete and Frank Loftus, and Emma and Jill Corson; two great-grandchildren, Leyna and Blake Jernagan; as well as sons-in-law, Gene Smolens and Kevin Corson; and daughter-in-law, Karen Loftus.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 58 years, Peter J. Loftus, and by son-in-law, Marty McKenzie. She is also survived by her sister, Margaret Clark, and her brother, Robert DiMarco.
Gert was born and raised in Conshohocken, Pa. Salutatorian of her Conshohocken High School class, she attended Misericordia School of Nursing, and practiced nursing until the birth of her first child.
In the early '70s, when her husband was laid off for a short period time, she went back to work to help support the family while her four children were still in school. She became, therefore, one of the vanguard of the new phenomenon of "working mothers" (working outside the home).
Her return to nursing spurred her interest in an advanced nursing career, and she enrolled in nurse anesthesia school to become a certified nurse anesthetist. Her children recall her rising at 4 a.m. to study, plus do house work and prep the kids for school, before heading off to the hospital. (Those same children also recall, with a bit of chagrin now, how their mother still made their school lunches and their beds during this time, things they clearly see now they should have done themselves. Don't worry, Mom - we won't let the next generation get away with that!). She had a long and successful career in nurse anesthesia, retiring from Princeton Medical Center in 1996.
She was an active, involved, and attentive mother, teaching and demonstrating the values of hard work, discipline, and responsibility to her children. By her actions, she inspired her three daughters to reach for the stars, career-wise, and taught her son an abiding appreciation for strong and accomplished women. Always energetic and active, her children cannot now recall her ever taking time to simply sit down and do nothing. She was always willing to host the family gatherings, and was generous in her gifts of time and baked goods to others. She was particularly attentive to her own mother during the latter's declining years, and provided her husband with the best nursing care possible during his final illness. Her grandchildren, who loved to spend time with her, recall her free hand with treats, especially those Dove Bars. Gert was genuine, selfless, opinionated, and a decent bowler. She will be sorely missed.
Relatives and friends are invited to call from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at St. John Vianney Church, 360 Conshohocken State Rd., Gladwyne, PA 19035, where her Funeral Mass will begin at 10 a.m. with Rev. William G. Donovan, Pastor and Celebrant. Interment will be in St. Matthew's Cemetery, Conshohocken, Pa. Face masks and social distancing are required.
In lieu of flowers, the Loftus family appreciates donations in Gertrude's memory to the Philadelphia Catholic Services, (cssphiladelphia.org/donate
), 222 N. 17th St., Suite 300, Philadelphia, PA 19103.
Photos and tributes may be shared at the funeral home's web site below.
Urban Funeral Home,
Amblerwww.urbanfuneralhome.com