Gertrude Yuknis

Gertrude (Pieskie) Yuknis of Fairless Hills passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. She was 104 years young.Born in Hazleton, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Anna (Ferrence) Pieskie. She had one sister, Helen, and one brother, Joseph, both deceased.Gertrude was an avid reader and a passionate pianist. After graduating from Hazleton High School, Gertrude went on to pursue her passion for music at Juilliard. She also graduated from McCann School of Business. She worked for a Judge at the Wilkes Barre Courthouse.Gertrude's love for music continued as organist and men's choir director along with her father at St. John's Polish National Church in Hazleton. She met the "Love of her Life", Joseph Yuknis, at her brother's restaurant the Too-B-Q. She was married Oct. 10, 1942 to Joseph. They remained married for 52 years until his death on Oct. 25, 1994.After the birth of her daughter, Nina, she stayed at home for 16 years to raise her. She chose to return to work at ETS (Educational Testing Services) to pay for Nina's education at the University of Pennsylvania. She enjoyed working at ETS for 20 years before retiring.At age 90, she made her first trip to Disney World with her family and expected her first great-grandchild. When she wasn't filling her home with warmth and kindness, or making amazing cinnamon buns, she could be found with her nose in a book or in her garden.She truly dedicated her life to being a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. We will miss her greatly and keep her in our hearts forever.Gertrude is survived by her daughter, Nina Ferguson and her husband, John, of Langhorne, her granddaughter, Heather Heckman and husband, Chris, of Cary, N.C., as well as her four great-grandchildren, Kylie, Victoria, Cary and Ian.A memorial service will be announced at a later date.