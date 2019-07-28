|
|
Ginny Lou Snyder passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at her home in Levittown, Pa.
Born April 17, 1961, she was 58. Ginny was born in Fort Dix, N.J. She was the daughter of the late John Carson and Marian Barrett (Geoffrey). She was a longtime resident of the Fairless Hills and Levittown area.
She was a graduate of Pennsbury High School, Class of 1979, and the Levittown Beauty Academy. She worked as an office manager for many years.
Ginny enjoyed traveling with her husband, the beach, baking, shopping, camping, and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her brother, John R. Carson.
She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, David M. Snyder. David and Ginny met 41 years ago at the Saint Mike's Fair, and continued their loving bond.
Ginny was the caring mother of Jillian Dawn Barnhard (Michael) and Jessica Devon Ryan (Tim). She was a devoted "Tama" to her grandchildren, Alayna, Audrey, Charlee, Timmy and Callan.
A celebration of life will take place at Restoration Church, 401 Pinewood Drive. Family and Friends are invited to pay their final respects beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1. A service will be held at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Women's Humane Society, Bensalem, Pa., by visiting womensanimal center.org.
Molden Funeral Chapel &
Cremation Service, Bristol
www.moldenfuneralchapel.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on July 28, 2019