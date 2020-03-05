Home

POWERED BY

Services
James O. Bradley Funeral Home, Inc. - Penndel
260 Bellevue Avenue
Penndel, PA 19047
215-757-3379
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
1:00 PM
Resurrection Cemetery
Bensalem, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gisella Keller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gisella C. Keller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gisella C. Keller Obituary
Gisella C. (Pierucci) Keller passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020. She was 94.

Born in Clairton, Pa., Gisella was a longtime resident of Fairless Hills. She had retired from Pennsbury Food Services after many years of service.

Gisella adored spending time with her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbert, and two sisters, Gina Russell and Gloria Follador.

She is survived by two children, Charles Keller (Patricia) and Dolores Biederbeck (the late Robert), and four grandchildren, Nicole Matliacci (Daniel), Cassandra Keller, Curtis Biederbeck (Courtney), and Ryan Biederbeck (Chelsea Coates). She is also survived by her great granddaughter, Deanna Mattiacci, as well as two great grandsons expected in June, and a brother, Michael Pierucci.

Relatives and friends will be received at 1 p.m. Friday, for a graveside service at Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in Gisella's name be made to a .

James O. Bradley Funeral Home,

Penndel

www.jamesobradley.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gisella's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -