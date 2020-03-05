|
|
Gisella C. (Pierucci) Keller passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020. She was 94.
Born in Clairton, Pa., Gisella was a longtime resident of Fairless Hills. She had retired from Pennsbury Food Services after many years of service.
Gisella adored spending time with her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbert, and two sisters, Gina Russell and Gloria Follador.
She is survived by two children, Charles Keller (Patricia) and Dolores Biederbeck (the late Robert), and four grandchildren, Nicole Matliacci (Daniel), Cassandra Keller, Curtis Biederbeck (Courtney), and Ryan Biederbeck (Chelsea Coates). She is also survived by her great granddaughter, Deanna Mattiacci, as well as two great grandsons expected in June, and a brother, Michael Pierucci.
Relatives and friends will be received at 1 p.m. Friday, for a graveside service at Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in Gisella's name be made to a .
James O. Bradley Funeral Home,
Penndel
www.jamesobradley.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 5, 2020