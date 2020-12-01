Gladys A. DzwonekGladys A. Dzwonek (nee Molitoris) of Levittown passed away suddenly on Thanksgiving Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Lower Bucks Hospital. She was 92.Born June 10, 1928, in New York City, Gladys had been a resident of Levittown for 66 years. A devoted Catholic, she was an original member of the former Immaculate Conception parish and was currently a member of Queen of the Universe parish.Gladys, a retired GM employee, enjoyed watching old movies and reminiscing about her early years growing up in the Lower East Side of Manhattan where she attended the Most Holy Redeemer Church. She also liked taking trips to the casinos and Long Beach Island, as well as hosting neighborhood parties on holidays and in the summer.She was a great cook and was especially known for her cheesecake, but her number one focus was always her family.Wife of the late Michael, Gladys was the loving mother of Mary E. Reed (Martin), Janet Scammell (Harry), Michael Dzwonek, Robert Dzwonek (Joan) and the late Susan Dzwonek and grandmother to Kevin Reed (Cait), Shane Reed (Laura), Michael Dzwonek Jr. (Samantha), Jennifer Howard (Ralph), Elizabeth Dzwonek, John Dzwonek, and two great-grandchildren, Josie Dzwonek and Joey Howard who was born within a hour of Gladys' passing.She was also step sister to the late Jane Nesbitt, Brian Nesbitt (Lisa) and Nancy Nesbitt.Family and friends are invited to call on Friday, December 4, 2020, from 9:30 until 10:30 am at Queen of the Universe Church, 2443 Trenton Road, Levittown, where her funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 am. The Rite of Committal will follow in Our Lady of Grace Cemetery, Langhorne.