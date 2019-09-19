|
Gladys A. McLean of Croydon died Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Einstein Medical Center in Philadelphia. She was 63.
Born in Lower Bucks and a lifelong resident of Croydon, Gladys was a teacher's aide at St. Thomas Aquinas Church's CCD program. She was very religious and always read the bible.
Gladys was the beloved daughter of the late Edward and Rita (Donnelly) McLean, and sister of the late Edward and William McLean.
She will be sadly missed by her sister, Rita Bosch and her husband, Robert, her nieces, Donna Palmer (Michael) and Rita Verleye (Stephen), her nephew, Robert Bosch (Amy), her great nephew, Leo Verleye, and two great nieces, Ashley and Katelyn Bosch.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral at 10 a.m. Monday, at the Tomlinson Funeral Home, 2207 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, PA 19020, followed by her service at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Bristol Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to , 100 N. 20th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103.
