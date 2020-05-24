Home

Lamb Funeral Home, Inc.
101 Byberry Road
Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006
(215) 357-1260
Gladys Guld

Gladys Guld Obituary
Gladys Guld passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Holy Redeemer Hospital. She was 88.

Born in Philadelphia, Pa. she was the daughter of the late John & Mazie Snellbaker. Gladys has been a Trevose resident for over 65 years.

Mrs. Guld was a homemaker & was also employed at Somerton Springs Ballroom for 15 years as a kitchen prep for weddings & banquets. Gladys enjoyed baking cookies with her girls, playing cards & bingo, coloring in her coloring books with her great grandchildren, spending time with her loving family.

She was a communicant of the Assumption BVM Parish in Feasterville.

She loved watching all Philadelphia Sports Teams, Game shows & ME TV. She played games on the IPad, sudoku & number seek & finds.

Gladys was the beloved wife of Frank Guld for 65 years, before his death in 2016.

She was the devoted mother Frances Kelly (James) of Greensboro, N.C., Mary Hill (Jeffrey) Saylorsburg, Pa., Frank Guld (Sandy) of Trevose, Pa., Pamela DiMarino (Ralph J. Jr.) of Bensalem, Pa., Greg Guld (JoAnne) of Trevose, Pa., Kathleen Davis (William) of Feasterville, Pa., Cheryl (David) of Brick, N.J., and Maureen (John) Zeisel of Trevose, Pa.

She also is survived by 11 grandchildren, eight great grandchildren & one due in July; her sister Dorothy McGarvey of Holland, Ohio, and her brother Charles Snellbaker of Coral Springs, Fla.

A Memorial Mass at Assumption BVM Church and inurnment in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery will be scheduled at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to the American Diabetes Association.

Remembrances may be left at website below.

Lamb Funeral Home

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/9178693
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 24, 2020
