Gladys Joan Showmaker, formerly of Upper Southampton, passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. Joan was 88.
She was the daughter of the late Gladys and Raymond Birch Sr. Joan was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Herbert Showmaker.
She is survived by her loving children, Lawrence (Blanca), Wayne (Patricia), Donald (Rosemary), Deborah Baumher (William), Mark (Wendy), and Dale (Laura), and her grandchildren, Lindsay (Bryan), David (Jessica), Kady (Christopher), Stacy, Dale, Scott, Nikki (Kyle), Billy, Jenny, Carli, Randy, and Cara.
Joan's family will receive relatives and friends from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Redemption Episcopal Church, 1101 Second Street Pike, Southampton, PA 18966, where a funeral service for Joan will begin at 10:30 a.m. She will be laid to rest with her husband, Herbert, at Forest Hills Cemetery, Huntingdon Valley, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Gladys Joan Showmaker may be sent to Redemption Episcopal Church at the address listed above.
Condolences may be sent to Joan's family by visiting the funeral home's web site below.
James J. McGhee Funeral Home,
Southampton
www.mcgheefuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 4, 2019