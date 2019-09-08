|
Gladys L. Manners passed away Friday, Aug. 23, 2019.
She was the beloved wife of the late John, and the loving mother of Lorraine Poll (Rick) and John (Lynn). She is also sadly missed by her five grandchildren, Jen Petrilla, Rick Poll, Lauren Longo, Morgan Manners, and John Manners, and her eight great grandchildren.
Relatives and friends invited to her funeral at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at Wissinoming Presbyterian Church, 5825 Torresdale Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19135, where the service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to Wissinoming Presbyterian Church.
