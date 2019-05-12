Home

Galzerano Funeral Home - Levittown
3500 Bristol-Oxford Valley Road
Levittown, PA 19057
(215) 945-8484
Gloria Cordisco
Gloria Cordisco Obituary
Gloria (Greco) Cordisco of Bristol, Pa., passed away suddenly May 9, 2019, at her home. She was 93.

Gloria was born and raised in Bristol and lived there her whole life. She was a 1943 graduate of Bristol High School. During high school, she was in the color guard and was a drum majorette. She studied dance from a young age and danced at the Steel Pier in Atlantic City for two years and was a member of the Bracken Cadets.

After high school, Gloria worked for Rohm & Haas for many years until she started a family. She returned to work there after her children were older. Gloria was an accomplished ballroom dancer and enjoyed attending many local dances. She took exceptional care of her special son until his death last year.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Gaetano and Frances Greco; her first husband, Angelo Cordisco; her second husband, Anthony Decino and her son, Thomas Cordisco; her sisters, Eva Asta and husband Nardine and Pauline Messina and husband Anthony; and brothers- in-law, John and Andrew Cordisco. Gloria will be greatly missed by her loving daughter, Aidalyn Cordisco (Scott Wallace); her sisters-in-law, Mary Cordisco and Margaret Cordisco; and many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, at St. Ann Church, 357 Dorrance St., Bristol, PA 19007. Funeral Mass will begin at 11 a.m. Inurnment will follow in St Marks Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Gloria's name to the Communities of Don Guanella, 20 East Cleveland Avenue, Norwood, PA 19074.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 12, 2019
