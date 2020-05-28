|
Gloria Glenn Archer passed away at her home in Fort Myers, Fla. on Sunday, March 8, 2020. She was 96.
Born Nov. 9, 1923 in New Bedford, Mass., she was the daughter of Emey and Bertha Dupont. Her long and full life focused on her loving family, many friends and her unwavering faith. Prior to moving to Fort Myers in the 1990s, she made her home in Washington Crossing, Pa. and Lexington, Mass.
Like so many women of her generation, she was a World War II bride who moved to various locations with her growing family, where her husband Clarence was stationed while serving in the U.S. Coast Guard.
Gloria worked as president of the Able R&S Company, a family-owned business, where she was responsible for bookkeeping, payroll and scheduling. She was a longtime volunteer and fundraiser for St. Martin's Parish in New Hope, Pa. and the Grey Nuns in Lexington, Mass. Her hobbies included painting, dancing and performing at community theaters.
Gloria was perhaps best known as a prolific letter writer. For any special occasion or "just because," you could always expect a greeting card or loving note in your mailbox from her. She was a loyal friend and gracious hostess. With an impeccable sense of style and fashion, she loved her nickname "Glamma."
She is survived by two sons, Dr. Charles Glenn and Jeffrey Glenn (Lynn); her daughter, Katherine Walsh (Michael); daughters-in-law, Donna Glenn and Beatrice Trojanowski (Dominick); grandsons, Randall Glenn (Heather), Spencer Glenn (Allison), Curtis Glenn (Cynthia) and Stuart Glenn (Katie); granddaughter, Margaret Markley (Brant); five great-grandchildren, Matthew, Kaitlyn, Tyler, Gavin and Ethan; several nieces and nephews; and her goddaughter, Eileen (Cataldo) Bitzer.
Gloria was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Clarence "Chuck" Glenn and Charles Archer; siblings, Clifford, Donald and Dolores; and sons, Kenneth Glenn (Donna) and William Glenn (Beatrice).
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church, New Hope.
Donations may be made to St. Martin's Memorial Fund, 1 Riverstone Cir., New Hope, PA 18938.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 28, 2020