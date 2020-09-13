1/1
Gloria Hoag
Gloria Hoag of Trevose, Pa. passed away Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. She was 41.

Gloria is survived by her beloved son, Nicholas Heiko, and her loving mother, Deborah Hoag. She is also survived by her adored sisters, Dorothy Hoag, Deborah (Hoag) Fox, brother-in-law Jeff Fox, and their children Jake Fox, Daulton Fox, Beau Fox, Kodi Fox and David Liberty. She also was a cherished aunt to Thomas, Riely, Johnny, Caitlyn, Kaitlyn, Oliva and Dominic, and leaves behind many adored aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her beloved father, Thomas Hoag.

Gloria will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved her.

Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions in Gloria's name to livengrin.org. Livengrin Foundation, Inc. would also like to extend the offer to match any contributions that come through in her name.

Dunn-Givnish Funeral Home

www.dunngivnish.com

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
