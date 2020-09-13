1/1
Gloria Hoag
Gloria Hoag of Trevose, Pa. passed away Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. She was 41.

Gloria is survived by her beloved son, Nicholas Heiko, and her loving mother, Deborah Hoag. She is also survived by her adored sisters, Dorothy Hoag, Deborah (Hoag) Fox, brother-in-law Jeff Fox, and their children Jake Fox, Daulton Fox, Beau Fox, Kodi Fox and David Liberty. She also was a cherished aunt to Thomas, Riely, Johnny, Caitlyn, Kaitlyn, Oliva and Dominic, and leaves behind many adored aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her beloved father, Thomas Hoag.

Gloria will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved her.

Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions in Gloria's name to livengrin.org. Livengrin Foundation, Inc. would also like to extend the offer to match any contributions that come through in her name.

Dunn-Givnish Funeral Home

www.dunngivnish.com

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dunn-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
378 South Bellevue Avenue
Langhorne, PA 19047
(215) 757-3331
Memories & Condolences
September 12, 2020
I'm so sorry for the loss of such a spirited soul. May God wrap his arms around her family and give them comfort. Fly high sweet angel .
Mary Neal
Coworker
September 11, 2020
My heart hurts. Gloria and I had two things in common. We both lost our dad's and we never got over it. Our son's would come into work just to say hi. That made us happy for each other. I've known Gloria for four years. She had the biggest personality. She was awesome with our patient's but the silence is unbearable. Gloria I hope that you are with your dad and if you happen to see my dad, tell him that I love him. Rest in peace.❤❤❤
Denise Uphoff
Coworker
September 11, 2020
TO Nichloas, I'M so sorry for your loss she was a great mother and she loved you so very much Ans to the Hoag Family I"m so sorry for your loss
nancy oconnell
Family
September 11, 2020
My heart goes out to the family. Sending prayers and love.
Jerry Tressler
September 11, 2020
All my love to your family. I will miss Gloria and her caring advice and support. What a Wonderful and amazing woman!! She was very blessed with a wonderful family that I love, too.
Angie Welsh
Friend
September 11, 2020
So sorry for your loss, prayers for you and your family, I knew Gloria and always liked her, she was a very strong girl and overcame a lot of obstacles, she also loved her family
Kathie Poole
Acquaintance
September 11, 2020
I am so sorry for the loss of your beautiful Gloria. She was always smiling and one of the nicest people I have ever met. May she always wrap her angel wings around you all and hold you close. My prayers are with your family during this difficult time. May she be free and Rest In Peace.
Holly Brogan
Friend
September 11, 2020
Gloria, you have overcome so much that made you the person you became! I had the honor and privilege to know you! Enjoyed our talks when you lived here and will cherish them forever. I am so very happy you had the time at the shore with your family! You have touched a lot of lives as many people have shared. You will be missed but never forgotten❤❤
Debbie Black
Family Friend
September 11, 2020
I can not say that many people have left an imprint on my life but you my friend have indeed done that. You were a very special friend who will forever be in my heart. Fly high my friend as you have earned those glorious wings. RIP. Love you all, Kelley, Chuck and Tommy Jenner
kelley jenner
Family Friend
September 11, 2020
My condolences to Gloria's family and also to my daughter Kristine who loved Gloria so much. May Gloria Rest In Peace and fly high with the Angels
Dawn Picozzi
Friend
September 11, 2020
Oh Gloria! There are no words here on earth to express the loss of you. To so many!! May yoke family find comfort in howmuch you were loved by others and lots of happy memories. Love you girl, missing your hugs. Until we meet again. Love Diane
Diane Holz
Coworker
September 11, 2020
We always said we'd get together but never found the time. Now time is all we have without you. I will not have regrets when I have the memories of you. Memories of sad times, memories of silly times, memories of happy times and memories of love. The live you showed everyone. You were there when I needed help learning to understand addiction and how best to help my son. You will forever be in my heart Gloria. Your beautiful face etched in my memory. Your way of bringing happiness to everyone around you.
Barbara Dean
Friend
