Gloria Hoag

We always said we'd get together but never found the time. Now time is all we have without you. I will not have regrets when I have the memories of you. Memories of sad times, memories of silly times, memories of happy times and memories of love. The live you showed everyone. You were there when I needed help learning to understand addiction and how best to help my son. You will forever be in my heart Gloria. Your beautiful face etched in my memory. Your way of bringing happiness to everyone around you.

Barbara Dean

Friend