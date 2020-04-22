Home

Gloria Hunter


1931 - 2020
Gloria Hunter Obituary
Gloria Hunter of Yardley, Pa. passed away peacefully on Monday, April 20, 2020, at home. She was 88.

Born Nov. 24, 1931 in Tullytown, Pa., a daughter of the late Frank and Elizabeth Baines Pursell, Gloria had been a Yardley Boro resident since 1955.

She was a 1950 graduate of Pennsbury High School. Gloria was inducted into the Pennsbury High School Hall of Fame for basketball, softball and field hockey. She also worked part time at the Yardley Bridal Boutique.

Gloria is survived by her husband of 66 years, Frank C. Hunter Jr.; three sons, Frank C. Hunter III (Donna), David Hunter, and Russell Hunter (Donna Foster); her grandchildren, Ashley Hunter (Paul Curci), Chris Hunter and Lauren Hunter; great grandchild, Teagan; brother, Jack Pursell (Pat); her sisters-in-law, Ann Maurer, Grace Pursell and Lois Pursell; and many nieces and nephews.

She was the sister of the late Leonard Pursell (Hazel), Frank Pursell, Clinton Pursell, Tommy Pursell (Margaret), Eleanor Pursell and Elizabeth Appenzeller (Donald).

Special thanks to our home care aide, Lira Anwer, for her love and care of our wife and mother.

Services with burial in the Washington Crossing National Cemetery will be private.

FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home,

Yardley

fitzgeraldsommerfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 22, 2020
