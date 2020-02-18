Home

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
Gloria Monaghan
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
Gloria J. Monaghan Obituary
Gloria J. Monaghan passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at the age of 78.

Born and raised in Philadelphia, Gloria moved to Manatee County, Fla. in 2007 and returned to the Lower Bucks County area in October 2019.

She spent over 40 years employed as an LPN, working mostly at Lower Bucks Hospital, and spent the remainder in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities.

Gloria loved Disney and Tinkerbell.

Mrs. Monaghan was the beloved wife of the late Edward P., Sr., the loving mother of Edward P., Jr. (Christine), Gloria Wright (Rob McGregor), and Dawn Monaghan (Joseph Jackson Jr.), the devoted grandmother of Melissa Polisano, Ryan and Jacquelynn McGregor, Taylor Devine, Kayla and Zachary McKay, and Mason Monaghan, and the proud great grandmother of Raelynn McCallister. She will also be sadly missed by her niece, Susan Perri, her nephew, Raymond Miller III, her dog, Molly, and her cats, Benny and Frankie.

Family and friends are invited to call from 12 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown. Interment will be held privately. Her favorite color was pink, so the family has requested that everyone wear something pink in her memory.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 18, 2020
