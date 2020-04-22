Home

Gloria M. Schwartz Obituary
Gloria M. Schwartz passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, at The Landing Willow Grove. She was 91.

Born in Tamaqua, Pa., daughter of the late Theodore and Virginia (Love) Murphy, she had been a Bristol Borough resident for almost 70 years. Mrs. Schwartz graduated from Immaculata University, where she majored in Latin and Math and received her Master's in Education from Temple University. She taught Math and Latin at Bristol High School for over 25 years. Mrs. Schwartz was a devoted and active member of St. Mark Church.

Wife of the late John Schwartz Sr., she is survived by her children, John Schwartz and Virginia Battistini and her husband, Mario, along with five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Teddy and Lawrence Murphy.

Due to the current COVID-19 Pandemic, her Funeral Mass and interment at St. Jerome's Cemetery in Tamaqua will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Mark Church, 1025 Radcliffe St., Bristol, PA 19007.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 22, 2020
