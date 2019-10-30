|
Gloria S. Cheeseman of Lower Makefield Township, Pa., entered into our Lords care on Sunday Oct. 27, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was 87.
Born in Mountain Top, Pa., a daughter of the late John and Sadie Devitt Stemrich was the last of 12 siblings. Gloria was formerly from Hamilton Township, NJ.., she had resided in Lower Makefield for the past eight years with her son his wife and three children.
Gloria was Director of Nursing for St. Francis Medical Center in Trenton, N.J. and, upon her retirement, served as a school nurse at Nottingham High School in Hamilton Township, N.J. She was a graduate of the Mercy Hospital School of Nursing and received her Bachelor's of Science degree from Glassboro State University (now Rowan University). Continuing her graduate education, Gloria received a Master Degree's from Rider University which she was also an adjunct professor.
Wife of the late Gilbert Cheeseman, she is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Gilbert and Oksana Cheeseman, Jr. of Lower Makefield, and Gregory and Mary Cheeseman of Hamilton Twp, N.J., and five grandchildren, Gregory, Jr., Tyler, Gilbert, III and twins, Aleksandra and Anastasia.
Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., Monday November 4th at St. Ignatius Church, Yardley, Pa. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, Hamilton Twp., NJ. Friends are invited to call from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday at the FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home, 17 S. Delaware Avenue (RiverRoad), Yardley, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Gloria Cheeseman Scholarship Fund, c/o Gregory Cheeseman, 14 Tappan Avenue, Hamilton Square, NJ 08690.
Fitzgerald-Sommer Funeral Home
Yardley, Pa.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 30, 2019