Gloria (Rogach) Van Gulick, a longtime resident of Newtown, Pa., died peacefully at Attleboro Senior Living Community, Langhorne, on Friday, May 1, 2020. She passed quietly from complications of old age.
She was born in Philadelphia on June 26, 1929, the daughter of John and Caroline Rogach.
Gloria, or Jimmy as she was known to friends and family, graduated from the University of Pennsylvania in 1950. She worked as a biochemist with CIBA on the development of new vaccines and medicines.
Gloria enjoyed playing the piano, gardening, antiquing, dancing and attending society events. She served as National President of the Dames of the Loyal Legion from 1982-84.
She is survived by her children, Robert R. Van Gulick Jr. (Amy) and Karen Prestegord (Adam), grandchildren, Elizabeth Brady (Andrew), Emily Van Gulick, Robert Prestegord and Sean Prestegord, and great grandson, Carson Brady.
Preceding her in death was her husband, Robert R. Van Gulick Sr.
Burial will be private at Arlington National Cemetery. A celebration of life will take place when family and friends can be together.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 10, 2020