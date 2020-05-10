Home

POWERED BY

Services
Swartz-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
323 East Washington Avenue
Newtown, PA 18940
215-968-3891
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Burial
Private
To be announced at a later date
Arlington National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria VanGulick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria VanGulick


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria VanGulick Obituary
Gloria (Rogach) Van Gulick, a longtime resident of Newtown, Pa., died peacefully at Attleboro Senior Living Community, Langhorne, on Friday, May 1, 2020. She passed quietly from complications of old age.

She was born in Philadelphia on June 26, 1929, the daughter of John and Caroline Rogach.

Gloria, or Jimmy as she was known to friends and family, graduated from the University of Pennsylvania in 1950. She worked as a biochemist with CIBA on the development of new vaccines and medicines.

Gloria enjoyed playing the piano, gardening, antiquing, dancing and attending society events. She served as National President of the Dames of the Loyal Legion from 1982-84.

She is survived by her children, Robert R. Van Gulick Jr. (Amy) and Karen Prestegord (Adam), grandchildren, Elizabeth Brady (Andrew), Emily Van Gulick, Robert Prestegord and Sean Prestegord, and great grandson, Carson Brady.

Preceding her in death was her husband, Robert R. Van Gulick Sr.

Burial will be private at Arlington National Cemetery. A celebration of life will take place when family and friends can be together.

Swartz Givnish Funeral Home,

Newtown

www.swartzgivnish.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Swartz-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -