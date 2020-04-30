|
Gloria Virginia Harrison of Hillsborough, N.J., beloved mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother, died peacefully on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at her home.
Gloria was born in Staten Island, N.Y. on Aug. 19, 1928. She was the daughter of Virginia Smith (Collins) and Phillip Smith. She lost her mother at the young age of 8 years old. Despite this early loss, Gloria was an amazing mother to her children. Her husband John, her family, and her faith were always her main focus.
Gloria graduated from Notre Dame College of Staten Island (now St. John's) with a degree in Education.
While it was unlikely that a "girl from the hill" would meet a young man from the orphanage, a chance meeting at the Newman Club changed her life forever and would go on to create many more lives. She met the love of her life John and it truly was a match made in Heaven. They married in 1952. She taught full time until their family began with a set of twins in 1953. After the fourth child was born, they moved to New Jersey and soon would establish a home in Hillsborough in 1957, where three more children were born.
Gloria was an excellent seamstress and would make many clothes for her beautiful daughters including every prom dress and bridesmaid dresses. She began substitute teaching as a way to supplement income and still be able to keep her family as her focus. After several years of substitute teaching, Gloria would become a first grade in the Hillsborough School District, most notably teaching at Triangle School for many years. Known as Mrs. Harrison, she was the teacher every parent wanted their child to have. She often ran into former students.
Gloria loved to travel with John. Their many trips included religious trips to Rome and Lourdes as well as month long, yearly trips to Hawaii for many years. Their children have lived in many places over the years and Gloria made sure she visited every one of them, as often as she could, to places such as Missouri, Texas, Arizona, Tennessee, Maryland, Michigan, Hawaii, The Netherlands and Singapore. It was hard to believe she had a fear of flying but she would do anything to be with her children and grandchildren.
Despite the weather, Gloria never missed a cheerleading, band or sporting event for her children. Over the years Gloria became quite the N.Y. Yankees fan and even had her "Yogi Bear" siting outside her door on a bar stool at Brookdale Senior Living, where she resided.
Gloria was a devote Catholic that lovingly shared her faith with her family. A longtime parishioner of Mary, Mother of God in Hillsborough (originally Flagtown) and St. Andrew's in Newtown, Pa. (1987-2006). She was a member of the choir in both churches, taught RCIA and attended many bible studies. From time to time, Gloria could even be seen playing the piano.
Mother of seven, grandmother of 19 and great-grandmother of 22, she was loved by so many and will be missed forever. The match made in Heaven is now together in Heaven.
Gloria was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John in 2017, just before their 65th anniversary.
She is survived by her children, Michael Harrison (Beth) of Flemington, N.J., Mary Lou Koehler (Harry) of St. Louis, Mo., Patricia Cama (Albert) of Somerset, N.J., James Harrison (Terry) of Knoxville, Tenn., Cathleen Kolb (John) of Hillsborough, N.J., John Harrison (Sara) of Honolulu, Hawaii, and William Harrison of Suzhou, China, 19 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, and her brother, Roy Smith of Chevy Chase, Md.
Funeral services are private. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
Gloria always responded to donation requests made by any religious group.
