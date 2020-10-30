Pastor Gordon S. Houston, son of Gladys Patterson Houston and Gordon Houston, was born May 22, 1943 in Pontotoc, Miss. He went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at the age of 77.
Pastor Houston was born again of the Spirit of God in August 1952 at the Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Troy, Miss., and was baptized in water on Sunday, Aug. 24, 1952.
As a child, Pastor Houston enjoyed spending time reading, riding Scout - his favorite horse, working on his family farm, and spending time with his family. His family said it was evident at a young age that he possessed a keen intelligence, powerful oratory skill and a hunger for God. He was educated in the public schools and graduated from Okolona High School in Okolona, Miss.
Following his graduation from high school, Pastor Houston enlisted in the Air Force of the United States of America. He faithfully served his country throughout the world in places such as Greece, Turkey, and Newfoundland before being honorably discharged in 1968.
Upon returning to the United States, Pastor Houston enrolled at the Historic Lane College in Jackson, Tenn. While an undergraduate at Lane, he began to sense the call to ministry and in January 1968, was licensed to the gospel ministry. Led by God, in January 1969, Pastor Houston accepted the call to Pastor the Beech Spring Baptist Church in Jacks Creek, Tenn. Upon graduation from Lane College, Pastor Houston migrated north to further his theological education at Harvard Divinity School in Cambridge, Mass., where he met the love of his life, the late Minister Mary E. Houston.
After a year of courtship, Pastor Houston married Minister Mary E. Houston on June 2, 1972. Four children were born to their union, Gordon Stanley Jr., Kimberly Eugenia, Alexander Graham, and Jennifer Lauren Marie. Soon after their marriage, Pastor Houston led by the Holy Spirit, consented to become the 11th pastor at Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church and was installed on Nov. 2, 1975. While at Enon, Pastor Houston met many faithful saints who would join him in organizing The Christian Church in Philadelphia ("TCCP").
On July 25, 1978, at the leading of the Lord, Pastor Houston became the founder and organizer of The Christian Church in Philadelphia, where he served as Senior Pastor with his wife for more than 37 years. He retired from full time pastoral ministry after 46 years of faithful service in 2015. Other pastorates included Morning Star Baptist Church in Roxbury, Massachusetts. While in Philadelphia, Pastor Houston was active in his church and local community, serving as a member of The Baptist Pastors and Ministers Conference of Philadelphia and Vicinity, the Pentecostal Network of Churches, and as a lifetime member of the NAACP, Bucks County Chapter.
He served as a trusted advisor, big brother, confidant, pastor, teacher, father, protector, provider and friend. He was always willing to help someone in need and exhorted everyone to believe the best of others, believe God and act in faith. Pastor Houston truly embodied the spirit of Christ and the example of a bishop as found in I Timothy 3: a peaceable man, the husband of one wife, not given to wine, who trains his household well. Through his ministry of teaching and preaching, thousands have been saved, healed, blessed and delivered.
A wise and gentle man, Pastor Houston leaves to cherish his memory: his children, Gordon Stanley Houston Jr. (Ily), Kimberly E. Spivey (Raheem), Alexander Graham Houston (Erika) and Jennifer Lauren Marie Wilson (Ronald); grandchildren, Gordon Stanley Houston III, Grant Andrew Houston, Alana Michelle Houston, Ava Nicole Houston, Allyson Christina Marie Houston, Emery Lauren Wilson, Elle Marie Wilson and Eve Wilson; sisters, Elzie W. Reynolds (Peddy), Gladys Yvonne Smith (Andrew), Carolyn K. Edgeston (Danny) and Brenda Gail Houston; his brother, Earl Winston Houston (Sylvia); and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, other relatives and friends.
A public viewing will be held from 8 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at The Christian Church in Philadelphia, 8044 Stenton Avenue. A Live Streamed service will begin at 11:30 a.m.
TO LIVE STREAM: open your browser to bbandhodges.com
; click "OBITUARIES" ; find and click on the photo of your loved one ; the live stream is available on the obituary page.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Christian Church in Philadelphia, churchinphila.org
Beckett-Brown & Hodges Funeral Home,
Philadelphia