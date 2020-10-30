The Interdenominational Ministers’ Wives and Ministers’ Widows Fellowship of Philadelphia and Vicinity bow in humble submission to the will of God as we remember Rev. Gordon S. Houston, an extraordinary man of God. We pray for the comfort of the Holy Spirit to encompass his family as they remember him as father , grandfather and pastor. “Blessed are the dead who die in the Lord, for they rest from their labors.” Mrs. Christine Johnson, President , Mrs. Doris Barnes, Vice President

Ethel Nichols

Friend