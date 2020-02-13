|
|
Gordon W. Fahey passed away Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. He was 94.
Born in Washington, D.C., he had been a resident of the Edgely section of Bristol Township for over 70 years.
Mr. Fahey was a U.S. Navy veteran serving in World War II, and retired from U.S. Steel, Fairless Works after many years of service.
He was an active member of St. Mark Church, where he attended daily Mass, was a Eucharistic Minister, and helped count the Sunday collection.
Mr. Fahey loved baseball and was an avid Philadelphia Phillies fan. He also enjoyed bowling and playing racquetball in his younger years.
Husband of the late Matilda "Til" Fahey, and father of the late Michael Fahey and Beva Fahey, he is survived by his grandchildren, Michael Lafferty and his wife, Briana, Renee Lafferty, Steven Fahey and his wife, Sue, and Gary Fahey. He is also survived by his great-grandchildren, Ariana Lafferty, and Kyle, Michael, Connor, Gavin, Hayden and Joseph Fahey.
He also was preceded in death by his sister, Virginia.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at St. Mark Church. Interment will be in St. Mark Cemetery. Friends may call from 8:30 to 9:45 a.m. Friday morning, at the Wade Funeral Home, 1002 Radcliffe Street, Bristol Borough.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Mark Church, 1025 Radcliffe St., Bristol, PA 19007.
Wade Funeral Home,
Bristol Borough
www.wadefh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 13, 2020