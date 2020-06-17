Grace E. Kovitch of Bensalem went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 14, 2020. She was 90.Born in Philadelphia, she was a lifetime resident of Bensalem. Grace was the daughter of the late Nazzareno and Amelia Marini.In Bensalem, along the Neshaminy and in her backyard is where Mom's fondest memories were born. Of the many things we learned and observed from Mom were her appreciation for the simple things - the outdoors, nature, sitting around the table with her family, or a ride in the country. Mom listened and was slow to speak or to give her opinion, not that she didn't have one, it was just that she was sensitive, patient and kind. Mom had a heart that could always see the good in others, she always taught us to examine our motivations before judging another. Whenever we observed Mom through difficulties, she never complained; she found the silver lining, always finding contentment in her circumstances. Mom instilled in all of us a love for reading, the importance of family and how to forgive, but most importantly a deep sense of faith in God. Our mother was the finest, gentlest, most loving mother, we were very blessed.Grace was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 53 years, Robert Kovitch.She will be sadly missed by her eight children, Judie Sullivan (Bob), Bob Kovitch (Beverly), Richard Kovitch (Debbie), John Kovitch (Laura), Tim Kovitch (Lisa), Barbara Galambos (John), Lisa Otero (Ed) and Beth Ann Knowles (Rich). She was the sister of Amelia Marini, and is also survived by 25 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing starting at 10 a.m. Thursday, at Our Lady of Grace Church, 225 Bellevue Ave., Penndel, PA 19047, followed by her Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Rite of Committal will be in Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem.Tomlinson Funeral Home,Bensalem