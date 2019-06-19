|
Grace M. Dorman passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019, at her home in Juniper Village, Bensalem, at the age of 94.
Born and raised in Langhorne, Mrs. Dorman had been a lifelong Lower Bucks County resident.
She was employed with the former Whitman Chocolate Factory in Philadelphia for 10 years until her retirement in the early 1980s.
Mrs. Dorman enjoyed crocheting, gardening, spending time with family and drawing, and was a member of the Red Hat Society.
Grace was the beloved wife of the late Francis W. Dorman; mother of the late Denise Palovack; and sister of the late Marianne Lagoda and Penny.
She is survived by her loving children, Francis J. (Mary), Linda G. (fiance, Dave) and Bill A. Dorman. She was the devoted grandmother of Jennifer, James (Cary), Reilly, Joseph (Sara), Katrina, and Alexander; proud great grandmother of Phoenix, Austin, Aubrey, Etta Grace, Tank and Aria; and the dear sister of Sam Barger (Helen), Bill Barger (Nancy), Sue Kilgore (Darius), Dolly McKibbin and David Barger (Barb). She will also be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to call from 8 to 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 25, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where her funeral service will begin at 9 a.m. Interment will follow in Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 527 Plymouth Meeting Rd., Suite 415, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462-1641.
