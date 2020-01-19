Home

Grace Martino

Grace Martino Obituary
Grace Martino passed away peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. She was 80.

Grace was born in Philadelphia to Philomena (Plenzick) and Joseph DeFeo.

She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Anthony; her children, Annette Baird (Thomas), Anthony J. (Joanne), Lisa Esbensen (Michael), and Paul (Melanie); grandchildren, Tommy, Marielle, Amanda, Michael, Grace, Matthew, Lauren, Gabriella, Jaclyn, Anna, and Angelena; her brother, Pasquale DeFeo; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Grace's family will receive relatives and friends from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 611 Knowles Ave., Southampton, PA 18966, where her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon by celebrant Bishop Joseph Martino. Interment will take place at St. John Neumann Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Grace's name to Holy Redeemer Hospice, 12265 Townsend Rd., #400, Philadelphia, PA 19154; , 1818 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19103; and , 527 Plymouth Rd., #415, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462.

Condolences may be made to Grace's family by visiting the funeral home's web site below.

James J. McGhee Funeral Home,

Southampton

www.mcgheefuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 19, 2020
