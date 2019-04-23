|
|
Mrs. Mills was born and raised in Darby, Pa. and was a longtime resident of Hulmeville, Pa. prior to moving to Vineland in 2008. She was the wife of the late Robert Gillette, who died during World War II, and Henry Mills, who died in 1970.
Mrs. Mills was a homemaker and a full time wife, mother and grandmother. She was a longtime member of the Order of Eastern Star Chapter #295, Bristol, Pa., and the Redeemer Lutheran Church, Penndel, Pa. Grayce enjoyed singing and gardening.
Grayce is survived by two daughters, Marsha Maissey-Reinmiller and husband, Richard, and Ruth McGoldrick and husband, George; three grandchildren, Dawn Rosebrock, Shaun and Meaghan McGoldrick; five great grandchildren, Elena Rosebrock, Grace Wright, Dylan and Henry Teaf, and Shaun McGoldrick; her sister; Ruth Casazza; and three sisters-in-law, Mary Smalley, Winifred Gillette and Betty Harrington
A memorial funeral service will be conducted at a later date to be announced. Cremation and inurnment will be held privately at Hillside Cemetery, Roslyn, Pa.
For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the .
To email condolences and/or tributes, please visit the funeral home's web site below.Pancoast Funeral Home,
Vineland, N.J.
www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 23, 2019