In loving memory of Gregg M. Smith, who passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019. He died peacefully at home with his loving sister Cheryl by his side.
He was born Dec. 25, 1947 in Trenton, N.J. Gregg spent most of his life in Newtown, Pa. with his parents, Eugene and Edith (Lownes) Smith.
During his lifetime Gregg enjoyed riding his horse, Tyler, fox hunting, his Bonneville, sailboats, the family Great Danes and King Charles Cavalier Spaniels, many close friends and in Vermont his special companion, Nanny, his King Charles Cavalier Spaniel.
He graduated from Franklin Pierce University and worked for the State of Pennsylvania in Social Services.
Gregg was a liaison between the State of Pennsylvania and Social Security, where he worked tirelessly to obtain services and insurance for those suffering with AIDS until his retirement.
He moved to Florida and lived in Wilton Manors until his diagnosis of Lewy Body Dementia. Gregg moved to Vermont in 2017 and lived with his nieces, Mary Jo and Kim. They made his time there the most rewarding. He was fortunate to spend many happy hours watching and interacting with his nephews and nieces and their children.
Gregg was preceded in death by his loving parents and a nephew, Tommy Quick.
He is survived by his devoted sister, Cheryl and her husband, Jot Quick, of Johnson, Vt. He was the proud uncle of Mary Jo and her husband, Rob Schantz, of Jericho, Vt., Kim Quick and her partner, Eric Nichols, of Morrisville, Vt., Toby Quick and his wife, Kelley, of Fletcher, Vt., and Dr. Trevor Quick and his wife, Rebecca, of Belleair Beach, Fla. and their families. He also survived by his uncle, Albert Jones of Newtown, Pa., and many cousins in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and California.
The family thanks The Manor and Lamoille Home Health and Hospice for the wonderful care provided.
Please join his family for a graveside service honoring Gregg's life at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 11, to be held at Newtown Cemetery, 600 Washington Ave., Newtown, PA 18940.
Donations in Gregg's name may be sent to The Manor, 577 Washington Hwy., Morrisville, VT 05661, or Lamoille Home Health and Hospice, 54 Farr Ave., Morrisville, VT 05661 (lhha.org).
Swartz Givnish Life Celebration Home,
Newtown
www.swartzgivnish.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jun. 28, 2020.