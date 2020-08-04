Gregory A. Young of Bensalem passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Penn Medicine Hospice surrounded by his loving family. He was 58.Born in Pittsburgh, Pa., Greg was a resident of Bensalem for the last 30+ years. He served as a Police Officer for the Bensalem Police Department for 22 years.Greg enjoyed golfing and fishing. He also was an active member of Calvary Chapel of Philadelphia Church. Greg's greatest joy and love however was spending time with his family, who he deeply adored.He will be sadly missed by his beloved wife of 20 years, Tina (Yuliano). Greg is also survived by his loving children, Nathan Drabik (Brittany) and Kayla and Greyson Young; his sisters, Toni and Marci Young; his grandchildren, Gavin, Jaxon and Eloise; his dogs, Bear, Tino and Snickers; and many loving nieces, nephews and friends.Greg was preceded in death by his parents, Franklin DuWayne and Henrietta (Kelly) Young.Relatives and friends are invited to attend his memorial service at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at Trifecta Sporting Club, 4668 E. Bristol Rd., Feasterville-Trevose, PA 19053. Interment will be private.In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name can be made to the Bucks County Heroes Scholarship Fund, 1760 Easton Rd., Doylestown, PA 18901.Tomlinson Funeral Home,Bensalem