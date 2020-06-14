Gregory J. Martine Sr., of Bensalem, passed away Thursday June 11, 2020 at his home. He was 82.Born in Philadelphia., and a resident of Bensalem for 40+ years. Gregory was a U.S. Marine Corp Vet. He was employed as a Chef and owned and operated Ristorante Gregorio for several years. Beloved husband of the late Gloria Ann (Miller).He will be sadly missed by his children; Robin Lavelle (Paul), Lisa Martine, Gregory J. Martine Jr. (Tracy), William F. Martine and Dean Martine (Nancy). Brother of Gloria D'Onofrio (the late James) and Gerald Martine (Alice).Greg is also survived by seven grandchildren and one great grandchild and several nieces and nephews.Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing Thursday 9:30 a.m. at the Tomlinson Funeral Home, 2207 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, Pa 19020 followed by his service at 10:30 a.m.Interment Washington Crossing National Cemetery.Tomlinson Funeral Home