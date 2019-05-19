|
Gregory R. Lowe lost a long battle with addiction Saturday May 11, 2019. He was 32.
Born in Trenton, N.J., he was a lifelong resident of Yardley, until moving to south Florida seven years ago.
A graduate of Pennsbury High School, he worked on commercial and residential maintenance projects. Although Greg's life was complicated, his endearing personality was loved by many. He loved music, and the outdoors, especially fishing, and was a gifted mechanic.
Greg is survived by his parents, Steven Lowe and Cheryl Cler; his twin brother, Glendon, and his wife, Victoria, and his sister, Amanda.
A private family service is planned.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to scatterproof.org.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 19, 2019