Fitzgerald-Sommer Funeral Home
17 S Delaware Ave
Yardley, PA 19067
(215) 493-2228
Gregory R. Lowe

Gregory R. Lowe Obituary
Gregory R. Lowe lost a long battle with addiction Saturday May 11, 2019. He was 32.

Born in Trenton, N.J., he was a lifelong resident of Yardley, until moving to south Florida seven years ago.

A graduate of Pennsbury High School, he worked on commercial and residential maintenance projects. Although Greg's life was complicated, his endearing personality was loved by many. He loved music, and the outdoors, especially fishing, and was a gifted mechanic.

Greg is survived by his parents, Steven Lowe and Cheryl Cler; his twin brother, Glendon, and his wife, Victoria, and his sister, Amanda.

A private family service is planned.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to scatterproof.org.

FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home,

Yardley
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 19, 2019
