Levittown - Gregory Riley, age 71, a lifelong resident of Levittown, PA, passed away peacefully on November 14, 2020, surrounded by his family.
Born in Philadelphia, Greg was a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather who treasured spending time with his family. He was a lover of great music, who caught the eye of his beloved Sandy on the dance floor of a Jerry Blavat concert 55 years ago. He was a founding member of the Queen of the Universe Parish Men's Club. Greg gave freely of his time to be a guide and mentor, and enjoyed coaching his children's soccer, baseball, and softball teams throughout the years. His most favorite role, however, was that of PopPop.
Greg is survived by his loving wife Sandra (Stackhouse); his children Cara Wineburg (Michael) of Glen Mills, PA and Daniel of Conshohocken, PA; his siblings Thomas (Christine), Dennis (Rosy), Patrick, Michael, Matthew (Kathy), Timothy (Catherine), Gerard (Nancy), Lisa Keenan (Paul), and Jean Coppola (Randy); his sister in-law Carol Morley; his adoring grandchildren Molly, Ryan, and Connor Wineburg; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Anne (O'Donnell) Riley.
Services will be private as a precaution during the pandemic.
Greg's family would like to encourage any family and friends who would have otherwise attended to leave a memory or a story in the condolence section of his obituary at www.nolanfidale.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gregory's name to the Lupus Foundation of America at www.lupus.org.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
