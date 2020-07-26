On Thursday, July 2, 2020, Guy Lawrence Jones, loving husband and father of three children, after 84 successful years, failed spectacularly at his lifelong goal of getting out of this life alive.



Guy was born March 25, 1936 to the late J.W. "Jerry" and Caroline Jones in Glen Ridge, N.J. After growing up on a gentleman's farm in Flanders, N.J. and graduating from Roxbury High, where he participated in track & field, Guy joined the U.S. Army and served in the Airborne Infantry from 1954-1956. After his military service he attended Colorado State University, receiving his Bachelor's degree in English in 1960. On July 15, 1961, Guy made the best decision of his life when he married Gail Ann Pierson.



He was survived by his loving wife of 59 years, who passed away 11 days after his death; his daughter, Beverly Jones of Yardley; two sons, Craig Jones of Yardley and David Jones (Ana) of Cross Junction, Va.; grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Sarah (daughters, Bella and Charlotte), Zachary, Hannah, Elijah, Sebastian and Valentina; and his brother, Robert C. Jones (Helen) and their children and grandchildren.



Guy put his English degree from Colorado State University to good use, writing obituaries for the Trentonian, journalistic work at AT&T, and Copy & Sports Editor for the Trenton Times newspaper before transitioning into distribution as a district manager with the Philadelphia Inquirer on the rough mountainous roads of Upper Bucks county until his retirement in 2000.



After retirement and not one to remain idle, Guy applied his decades of distribution experience back on the streets, taking great pride in providing personalized service to his subscribers on his daily route of 200 papers for the Bucks County Courier Times up until his sudden passing. Outside of faithfully serving his family, Guy was passionate about civics as a member of the Lower Makefield Republican Party, supporting local elections for decades as an election worker manning the polls and distributing election supplies.



He loved N.Y. Giants football, history, reading, baking bread, classical music and gardening. He was the definition of dependable at home and at work, and was always exploring outside business opportunities. Guy was known for his quick wit, questionable jokes, and infectious smile. Guy made friends from all walks of life wherever he went, whether in the neighborhood, along his route, or at the NAC, and was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.



Guy was preceded in death by two brothers, Tom and Jim. Even in death, Guy was generous, donating his body to medical science.



There will be no public memorial service at this time.



In lieu of flowers, please consider lending a helping hand to others in his memory.



