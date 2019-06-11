|
Gwendolyn Ethel Young died peacefully Saturday, June 8, 2019, at home, just one month shy of her 100th birthday.
She was born at home in Yardley to the late Walter and Bertha (Carnahan) Girton.
Gwendolyn moved to Morrisville at the age of nine and graduated from Morrisville High School. She met Charles C. Young Jr. at the Methodist Church and they were married in 1943. At the time of her death, Gwendolyn was the oldest and longest member of the Morrisville United Methodist Church (85 years). She was always active in Sunday School, Bible studies, and was a longtime member and past president of the Morrisville United Methodist Women.
Gwendolyn loved putting puzzles together, playing board games and reading, especially mysteries, until glaucoma and macular degeneration took her eyesight away.
Preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles Cheston Young Jr.; her son, Charles Kenneth Young Sr.; her brothers, Walter, Rowland and Orville; and her sister, Muriel Blinn, she is survived by two grandchildren, Charles Kenneth Young Jr. and his wife Andrea, along with their three children, Masyn, Chase, and Aubrey, and Cheryl Anne Reyes and her husband Kelvin. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law, Carol L. Young; one nephew, Lowry W. Blinn; and several great-nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral service at 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, at the J. Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel, 41 W. Trenton Ave., Morrisville, Pa. The Rev. Wendy Bellis, Pastor of the Morrisville United Methodist Church, will officiate. The family asks that you please wear brightly colored clothing to celebrate Gwen's life. Her interment will follow in Morrisville Cemetery. Friends may call from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Gwen's name may be made to the Morrisville United Methodist Church, 501 W. Maple Ave., Morrisville, PA 19067.
The family would like to thank the caring staff of Kindred Hospice for their loving and compassionate care during the last several months.
